Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Trimble by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $5,103,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,884,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.17.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

