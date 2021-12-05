Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,864 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG opened at $33.46 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

