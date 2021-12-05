Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $130,407,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,066.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 644,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,332,000 after purchasing an additional 589,645 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $51,780,696,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

