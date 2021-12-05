Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $435.72 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.10 and a 200 day moving average of $398.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.24.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

