Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.41 on Exchanges

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $285.25 million and $55.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00040767 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.49 or 0.00239471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

