Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $802,206.95

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $802,206.95 and $50.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,504.51 or 0.99314401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00049324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.88 or 0.00270019 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00200230 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.91 or 0.00427743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011308 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009297 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars.

