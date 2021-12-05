OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.58

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 5433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $626.73 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.