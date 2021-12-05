Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.40 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €9.40 ($10.68) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ORA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.70 ($13.30) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.32 ($14.00).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €9.22 ($10.48) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.71. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

