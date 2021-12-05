OPY Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

OPY Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 6th. OPY Acquisition Corp I had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During OPY Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OHAAU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. OPY Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

