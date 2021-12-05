OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 152.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

