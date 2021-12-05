Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 7,925 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up about 0.4% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,064 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,613 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,288 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,170,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 788,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 540,650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP opened at $63.27 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $60.31 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.88.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.