Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $536,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,080,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,229,099,000 after buying an additional 180,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,070,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,027,000 after purchasing an additional 579,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,065,000 after purchasing an additional 163,990 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,337,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,776,000 after purchasing an additional 80,222 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,939,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $80.53 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

