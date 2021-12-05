Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1,046.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,306 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,554,000. Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,926,000 after buying an additional 406,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,037,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.93 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.77.

