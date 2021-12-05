Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after buying an additional 1,658,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after buying an additional 904,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,286,000 after buying an additional 179,293 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $188.60 and a one year high of $243.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

