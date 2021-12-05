Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 213.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 332,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 52.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $756,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.