Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,161,000 after buying an additional 32,528 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26,246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 852,761 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 513,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,969,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

VHT opened at $247.32 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $266.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.23.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

