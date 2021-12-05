Onooks (OOKS) Trading Up 2.2% This Week

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Onooks has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $241,479.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

