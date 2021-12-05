Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $76.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth about $66,000.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

