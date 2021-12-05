Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Downgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $101.00.

OLLI has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.80.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

