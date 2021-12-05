Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $673.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) to post $673.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $672.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $674.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Offerpad will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Offerpad.

Get Offerpad alerts:

OPAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 15,000 shares of Offerpad stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, with a total value of 126,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Offerpad during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000.

Shares of OPAD stock traded down 0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 6.43. The stock had a trading volume of 506,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,549. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 7.93. Offerpad has a twelve month low of 6.27 and a twelve month high of 20.97.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.