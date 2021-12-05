Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.88.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $751,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379,871 shares of company stock worth $31,163,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 39,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

