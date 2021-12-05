Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $808,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,382,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 268.2% in the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 86,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 63,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

