Oak Asset Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $941,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,708.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $355.02 and its 200-day moving average is $332.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

