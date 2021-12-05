Oak Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oak Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,441 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $880,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.12.

NYSE GE opened at $92.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.36. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

