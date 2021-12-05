Oak Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,538 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.0% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,567,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,223,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 699.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,152,000 after acquiring an additional 204,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after acquiring an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.22.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,530. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $226.09 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.12.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

