NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Up 18.1% in November

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $227.12 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $152.93 and a fifty-two week high of $234.68. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

