Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:NAZ opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.10% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.