Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.78.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

