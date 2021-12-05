NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

NASDAQ:NLOK traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.13. 3,263,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.17.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HSBC cut NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

