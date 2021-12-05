Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 716,800 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. 140,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,814. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

