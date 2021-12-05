Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,499 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.25% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

PNRG opened at $60.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 million, a PE ratio of -79.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $34.33 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.10.

In related news, Director Clint Hurt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $60,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 57.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, developing and producing oil and natural gas. It owns producing and non-producing properties located primarily in Texas, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in March 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

