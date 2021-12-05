Northern Trust Corp Sells 104,647 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) by 80.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,647 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Cabaletta Bio worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 193.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter worth about $482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 3,566.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CABA. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of CABA opened at $11.17 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 295,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $3,835,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 625,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $6,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.