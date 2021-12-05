Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 390,020 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Milestone Scientific worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific during the second quarter worth $513,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 278.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49,971 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $171,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS opened at $2.01 on Friday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $136.38 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 79.28% and a negative return on equity of 39.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

