Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TESSCO Technologies were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director J Timothy Bryan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $1,524,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About TESSCO Technologies

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS).

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.