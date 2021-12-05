Northern Trust Corp Has $182,000 Stock Position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.18% of Volt Information Sciences worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOLT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Volt Information Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Volt Information Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 653,961 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOLT opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.41. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $217.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.00 million. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

