Northern Trust Corp Acquires New Position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.18% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NREF. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NREF stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1,072.05 and a current ratio of 904.42.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

