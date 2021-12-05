North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SP Plus by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 267.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 115,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 106,057.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $624.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.30 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

