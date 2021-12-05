North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 6,301 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth $10,837,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,111,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,349,000 after buying an additional 264,996 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 85,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,311,000 after buying an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy bought 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.18 per share, with a total value of $89,161.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.51 per share, with a total value of $137,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $488.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.