North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 283,200 Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,418,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares during the period. Orion Energy Systems makes up about 1.1% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.11% of Orion Energy Systems worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 106.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 249,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

OESX opened at $3.49 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

