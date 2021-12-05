North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,662 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,387 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $51.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.