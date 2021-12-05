North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Qorvo by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in Qorvo by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Qorvo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 67,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Qorvo by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 190,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,869,000 after buying an additional 90,790 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its holdings in Qorvo by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 28,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $149.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.17 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

