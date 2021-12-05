North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

