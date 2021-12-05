North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 45,337 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

