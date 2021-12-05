North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $897,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.82.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $449.32 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The stock has a market cap of $423.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

