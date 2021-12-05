North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Roche stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.