North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives C$25.21 Average Target Price from Brokerages

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOA shares. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$18.85 per share, with a total value of C$188,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,106,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,714,254.45.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$17.48 on Thursday. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$11.48 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a market cap of C$496.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.39.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$165.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 2.3773789 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

