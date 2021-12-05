Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Nordic American Tankers has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years. Nordic American Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to earn ($0.01) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -400.0%.

Shares of NYSE NAT opened at $1.80 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. 27.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

