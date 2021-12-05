Nord/LB Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €96.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DAI. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €97.20 ($110.45).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €85.63 ($97.31) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($62.30) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($104.13). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.46.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

