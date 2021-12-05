Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €6.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.39) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($5.91) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($6.82) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.10 ($6.93) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.05) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($6.82) price objective on Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.84 ($6.64).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of €3.81 ($4.33) and a 1 year high of €5.95 ($6.76).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.