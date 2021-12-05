Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of LTC Properties worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC opened at $32.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a current ratio of 10.04. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 37.16%. LTC Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.05%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

